Josep Borrell: Europe cannot neglect its responsibilities in the Middle East

European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell has voiced frustration over opposing positions of the bloc's member countries on an increasingly tense Middle East conflict.



"It takes too long to say some things which are quite evident," he said, arriving at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.



"It's quite evident that we should be against Israeli attacks against UNIFIL, especially because our soldiers are there," he said, referring to a joint EU statement on recent attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, issued on the eve of the gathering.



Borrell also said that EU countries are at odds over arms deliveries to Israel, after Spain called for an embargo.



"Member states are strongly divided," he said, adding that other EU countries are in favour of delivering more weapons to Israel.

