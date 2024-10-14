Iran suspends indirect talks with US amid rising Middle East tensions

DPA WORLD Published October 14,2024

Iran has suspended indirect talks with the United States on account of the "special situation in the region," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said while on a visit to Oman, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday.



Araghchi did not provide further details.



Oman has in the past mediated between Iran and the West, but this option would not be used for the present, Araghchi said.



"We do not currently see any context for these talks until we have overcome the current crisis," he said. "We do not want war or conflict, even if we are fully prepared for it," IRNA reported Araghchi saying.



With tensions in the Middle East rising, observers fear that war between Iran and Israel is becoming more likely.



Almost two weeks ago, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to retaliate.











