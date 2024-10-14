India strongly rejects Canada’s naming of diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in murder probe

India on Monday strongly rejected what it called " preposterous imputations " after Canada identified the Indian ambassador and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an investigation in that country," India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics."

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Nijjar, a vocal proponent of a separate Khalistani state in India's Punjab region, was fatally shot last year outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" linking the Indian government to the killing, a claim India has dismissed as "absurd."

The ministry noted that despite Trudeau's initial allegations last September, Canada has yet to provide evidence to support its claims. "Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the government of India, despite many requests from our side," it said.

"This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," it added.

India's statement further described the allegations as a "deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains" and defended its ambassador, Sanjay Kumar Verma, as "India's senior most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years."

"The aspersions cast on him by the government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," the ministry said.

New Delhi also suggested it has noted activities by the Canadian High Commission in India that align with "the political agenda of the current regime" and warned it may take further reciprocal actions in response to Canada's accusations.

"This led to the implementation of the principle of reciprocity in regard to diplomatic representation. India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," it said.



