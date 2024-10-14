Germany’s Scholz pledges support for EU membership of Western Balkan states

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reaffirmed his country's strong support for the EU membership of Western Balkan states.

"The European Union is only complete with Western Balkans as part of it," Scholz said at a summit meeting of European and Western Balkan leaders in Berlin.

He called on the leaders to continue their reforms and steps to enhance regional cooperation, in order to bring their countries closer to the EU membership.

"Today, you, the leaders of the Western Balkan countries are taking further major steps towards our common goal. I would like to congratulate you on unblocking CEFTA, the Central European Free Trade Agreement," Scholz said.

"This agreement is nothing less than a breakthrough for regional cooperation, and unblocking CEFTA also allows several other agreements now to be activated, for instance, on cross border work permits, and region wide e-commerce rules," he added.

Scholz especially thanked Kosovo for lifting its ban on the import of goods from Serbia, and contributing to a solution.

The German chancellor also underlined the importance of normalization steps between Serbia and Kosovo, and said bilateral questions must be resolved in the spirit of cooperation.

"We all know how much your region is still shaped by conflicts of the past. It's time to overcome that past and turn our eyes towards the future," Scholz said.

"So I wish to say the following to our friends from Belgrade and Pristina today. Please do not allow the past to hold you back on your path towards a peaceful and prosperous future. I remain convinced that this future lies in the EU," he stressed.