The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Saturday that unknown gunfire a day earlier hit a peacekeeper, the fifth wounded in south Lebanon near the Israeli border in just two days.

"Last night, a peacekeeper at UNIFIL's headquarters" in Naqura "was hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby... We do not yet know the origin of the fire," a statement said, adding that the peacekeeper was "stable".