Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay, Upper Galilee

At least 35 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay and other cities in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army said that some of these rockets were intercepted, while others fell in the region, without providing further details.

Earlier, a series of sirens were heard in Akko, Haifa Bay, and several settlements in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The distance between Haifa and the Lebanese border is about 55 kilometers (34 miles).

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against, what it claims, Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,411 people, injuring over 3,970 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.









