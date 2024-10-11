U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY, NATO CHIEF DISCUSS NATOS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IN PHONE CALL

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the NATO's work to support Ukraine during a phone call on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin and Secretary General Rutte exchanged views on NATO's work to support Ukraine, which will help keep Ukraine in the fight and build a bridge to Ukraine's future membership in NATO," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin congratulated Rutte on his new position, and both expressed a mutual enthusiasm for a "positive and productive relationship."

The U.S. defense chief also emphasized his country's enduring commitment to the NATO alliance.

"Secretary Austin discussed U.S. priorities for NATO and the upcoming NATO Defense Ministerial," the statement added. "These include implementing the agreements that leaders have made at recent NATO Summits, continuing to strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defense efforts, maintaining robust support for Ukraine, and boosting the transatlantic defense industrial base."

Austin and Rutte also addressed the current instability in the Middle East and reaffirmed NATO's commitment to maintain its advisory and capacity-building efforts in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.