Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Kosovo on Friday.

Guler, along with Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak, visited Kosovo to attend the ceremony for the handover of the NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) command to Italy, which Türkiye assumed on Oct. 10, 2023, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on X.

Before the ceremony, Guler met with Crosetto. Gurak was also present in the meeting, it added.