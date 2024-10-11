PUTIN WONT DISCUSS UKRAINE PEACE WITH GERMANYS SCHOLZ, BERLIN SAYS

 Contact Us
Putin won't discuss Ukraine peace with Germany's Scholz, Berlin says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to engage in discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz about brokering peace in Ukraine.

Published October 11,2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not willing to speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the topic of brokering peace in Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said on Friday.

"Ukraine is ready for a just peace," Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to hold talks with Scholz on Friday.

Speaking alongside the foreign minister of Slovakia, Baerbock criticised Putin for rejecting overtures for peace talks.

"He refuses to accept peace and every day sends another signal in favour of war and destruction. These days, he is no longer even prepared to speak to the German chancellor on the phone," she said.