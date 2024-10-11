LAVROV SAYS ISRAELI STRIKE ON IRANS CIVILIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES WOULD BE SERIOUS PROVOCATION

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's civilian nuclear facilities would constitute a "serious provocation."

Speaking at a news conference in Vientiane, Laos, Lavrov emphasized that despite the rising tensions, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which closely monitors Iran's nuclear activities, has not reported any signs of militarization within the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

"We prefer to be guided by facts. In almost every country, there are politicians and parliamentarians who express positions that do not reflect the practical strategy or actual policies of their governments. We've seen this many times before," he said.

"If any plans or threats to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities are realized, it would indeed be a very serious provocation."

This week, Iran's parliament suggested the country might consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), anticipating a potential missile strike by Israel.

Israel continues its air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza.

Last week, Iran launched missiles into Israel in retaliation for assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran would "pay" for the attacks.

In response to statements by several Ukrainian officials about possible peace talks with Russia, Lavrov said Moscow has yet to see any serious proposals.

Asked about the outcomes of the 19th East Asia Summit, Lavrov said the final declaration could not be adopted due to Western countries' attempts to politicize it by including condemnations of Russia and China.

Lavrov also criticized Japan for its recent steps toward remilitarization, as well as US efforts to create confrontational alliances in Asia aimed at containing China, including in the economic sphere.











