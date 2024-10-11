ISRAELS CONTINUED BOMBARDMENT IMPACTS ENTIRE INTERNATIONAL LAW: UN

UN's high representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, on Friday described Israel's relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip as "alarming" and stated that it has not only impacted the achievements in disarmament but also affected the entire international law-based order.

Nakamitsu responded to Anadolu's question on Israel's systematic attacks in the region and its effect on the achievement made in the area of disarmament, and said: "I think the impact is not just on disarmament, but it is maybe on the entire international order, on the basis of international law."

She emphasized the need for member states to return to respecting international law and the UN Charter.

Noting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, and other UN bodies share the same view, she told reporters during a news conference that "It (message) has been very clear... what we really need to do is to restore respect for international law.

When asked if she finds this trend alarming, Nakamitsu responded by saying, "Absolutely, yes."

She stated that they are conducting special studies on the use of large explosive weapons in densely populated areas and added that such weapons have indiscriminate effects on civilian populations.

Saying that the UN's disarmament team is working with many countries to ensure that these weapons are not used in large urban areas under any circumstances, Nakamitsu also warned over the increasing nuclear risks and rhetoric.

"We hope we will be able to reverse the current rather unfortunate and very dangerous trajectory," she added.







