ERDOĞAN STRESSES SERBIAS SUPPORT FOR STABILITY IN BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of Serbia's role in stabilizing its neighbor Bosnia and Herzegovina during talks with Aleksandar Vucic, his Serbian counterpart, in the capital Belgrade on Friday.

"I stressed to President Vucic the importance of Serbia's constructive approach in helping Bosnia and Herzegovina move beyond its political fragility," Erdoğan told a joint press conference after the signing of 11 agreements between the two countries.

Erdoğan said he underlined the importance of peace and stability in the Balkans. He highlighted the importance of approaching the recent tensions between Serbia and neighboring Kosovo with "common sense."

Erdoğan also said that during his meeting with Vucic he voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and Türkiye's determination to continue its efforts towards lasting peace.

- Economic, commercial relations driving relations: Erdoğan

Erdoğan said economic and commercial relations are driving cooperation between two countries forward. The bilateral trade volume has exceeded $2 billion for two years straight, he said, adding: "We continue to take steps to reach our common goal of $5 billion."

Erdogan cited the opening of Türkiye's consulate general in Novi Pazar in southwestern Serbia in 2021 and consular offices in Nis in 2022 as a reflection of improving bilateral ties.

Türkiye and Serbia also have opportunities to enhance defense industry cooperation and move together into the future, Erdoğan added. He also urged third countries to refrain from trying to "determine what the defense industries of Türkiye and Serbia should contain."

On Israel's ongoing attacks in the Middle East, which have killed over 42,000 in the Gaza Strip and injured nearly 98,000 others, Erdogan underlined how nine countries have recognized the state of Palestine since October 2023 and urged others to do the same. He reiterated that an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital must come into being.

- Türkiye is 'greatest power in the Balkans': Vucic

Vucic, in turn, hailed Türkiye as "the greatest power in the Balkans," stressing Serbia's expectation of continued Turkish support for peace and stability in the region.

Saying that some parts in Serbia survive thanks to Turkish investments, Vucic said Serbia values its friendly relations with Türkiye, calling them important for political and economic ties on the scale of both Eurasia and the entire globe.

"There is a huge potential for cooperation in the field of defense cooperation," he added.

He also praised Erdoğan as a person who "understands the problems in the Balkans very well and always says that dialogue is the only way to solve them."

- 11 bilateral agreements

During the visit, Türkiye and Serbia signed 11 agreements, boosting cooperation in a range of fields, from trade to disaster management.

In the field of disaster management, Türkiye's disaster and emergency management head Okay Memis and Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic signed a deal to improve coordination

On labor and social security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Serbian Labor Minister Nemanja Starovic formalized their collaboration on these issues.

Economic ties were reinforced as Türkiye's Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Serbian Economy Minister Adrijana Mesarovic signed a pact to boost industrial cooperation.

Energy collaboration followed suit with an agreement signed by energy ministers Alparslan Bayraktar and Dubravka Handanovic.

The countries amended their free trade agreement, refining the definition of "originating products" under the pact, with trade ministers Omer Bolat and Tomislav Momirovic signing the update.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and Serbian Sports Minister Zoran Gajic signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of sports, while Bak also teamed up with Serbia's youth minister, Husein Memic, in the field of youth.

On media cooperation, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Serbian Telecommunications Minister Dejan Ristic formalized cooperation, while a sister city agreement was signed between the mayors of Belgrade and Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye, Aleksandar Shapic and Fatma Şahin, respectively.

The state archives of two countries also signed a cooperation deal, as did their respective history institutes.

Erdoğan hailed the agreements as crucial steps in strengthening bilateral ties.

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for stability in the region and supports its integration with the EU, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye also sees relations with Serbia as progressing positively, with mutual high-level visits and commercial and economic relations developing with a strong momentum.