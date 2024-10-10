NATO to begin annual nuclear exercise, says alliance chief

NATO will kick off its annual nuclear preparedness exercise, Steadfast Noon, next week, the alliance announced on Thursday.

Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of readiness in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

"In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and strengthen our capabilities so that our adversaries know NATO is ready and able to respond to any threat," Rutte said in London after meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The exercise will be held against a backdrop of heightened nuclear rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has issued multiple warnings since his country launched its war on Ukraine in 2022.

Scheduled to begin Monday, the exercise will include approximately 60 aircraft, including F-35A fighter jets and B-52 bombers , from 13 NATO nations.

Around 2,000 military personnel will participate in simulated missions involving US nuclear warheads, though no live weapons will be used, NATO officials have confirmed.

The two-week drills will take place over the "North Sea area" and will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.