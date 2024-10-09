Ukrainian ambassador wants Russia to join 2nd Peace Summit

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar said the second Peace Summit is being planned and he wished Russia to participate in it.

Speaking with reporters in Ankara, Bodnar said Russia is focusing on the Pokrovsk region and continues to advance, forcing Ukraine to give up some settlements.

Deputy chairperson of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, Neriman Celal, also attended the briefing.

Stating that very little of Ukraine's territory is occupied by Russia, Bodnar claimed that "on average 800 to 2,200 Russian soldiers die in clashes with Ukraine every day."

Bodnar said that Ukraine had "liberated some settlements" with its attacks on the Kursk region and added: "We do not want foreign lands, but Ukraine should not be the only battlefield."

Referring to the international summits organized in the context of the Ukraine-Russia War, Bodnar said that energy and security issues were discussed at these events.

- SECOND PEACE SUMMIT

Bodnar pointed out that the second Peace Summit is planned and said: "This time we want Russia to participate."

Noting that one of the most important goals of the summit is to achieve a just peace for Ukraine, Bodnar reminded that the international community's guidance on this issue will be sought and noted that negotiations can be held through third parties.

Bodnar emphasized the importance of Türkiye's contribution as an experienced mediator.

Mentioning that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sent a video message to the Fourth Crimean Platform Leaders Summit, Bodnar expressed his gratitude for his contribution.

Bodnar pointed out that Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly and emphasized that one of the most important issues discussed between the two countries was cooperation on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

- THE AHMADOV BROTHERS

Celal, deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, said that after Crimea was annexed in 2014, he stayed there and represented the Crimean Tatars.

Celal said that in 2021, he was arrested by Russian security forces in Crimea for allegedly sabotaging the gas network and sentenced to 17 years in prison, noting that many people face difficulties in Russian prisons.

Pointing out that Asan and Aziz Ahmadov are still in prison, Celal reminded that Erdogan called for the release of the Ahmadov brothers.

Celal underlined that there are officially 220 political prisoners in Crimea and that 132 of them are Crimean Tatars.

Stating that Crimean Tatar "political prisoners" in Russia are innocent and oppose the annexation of their lands, Celal emphasized that they have never aimed to overthrow the Russian government and want everyone to live freely. Celal said that a Crimean Tatar "political prisoner" committed suicide and emphasized that the repression against Crimean Tatars will not end until Crimea is free.

Celal said that they see Türkiye close to them and expect its support to continue, adding: "We strongly believe that there is no better partner for Türkiye in the Black Sea region than Ukraine. The strengthening of Russia in the Black Sea region and its strengthening by occupying Ukraine's territory will not benefit Türkiye."

Celal pointed out that Russia changed the demography of the region after annexing Crimea and said: "Russia has forced 800,000 to 1 million of its citizens to move to Crimea after the occupation. It also forced everyone who moved to Crimea to acquire Russian citizenship."









