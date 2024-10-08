Maduro condemns Israel’s attacks on Gaza, calls for Palestine’s liberation

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned Israel's recent attacks on Gaza and called for the liberation of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a radio interview, Maduro stated that defending Palestine's rights to life, independence, and existence is aligned with defending the rights of Venezuela, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Describing the conflict as a "critical battle against fascism and colonialism," Maduro pointed to the U.S. and UK as the primary drivers of the escalating violence in the Middle East, accusing them of waging a war of extermination against Palestinians.

He also denounced recent attacks on Lebanon and said Palestine once served as a unifying center for religious and cultural coexistence before "colonial projects dominated the region."

Maduro reiterated Venezuela's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women, and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in Gaza.