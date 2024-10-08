Dozens of Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza and Lebanon in the last 24 hours

The Israeli army said Tuesday that at least 48 soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

Military figures released by the army showed that some 730 soldiers have been killed and 4,640 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring 97,300 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon with Israel launching massive airstrikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,250 people and injured over 3,600 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.







