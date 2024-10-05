Ukraine: Russia shot down own fighter jet over Donbass region

The Ukrainian military announced on Saturday that Russian air defenses mistakenly shot down one of their own fighter jets over occupied territory in the eastern Donbass region. According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the air force leadership in Kyiv, the jet was preparing to release guided glide bombs on Ukrainian positions when it was hit by Russian missiles.

DPA WORLD Published October 05,2024

The aircraft was reportedly over occupied territory in the eastern Donbass region, aiming to release guided glide bombs on Ukrainian positions when it was hit by Russian missiles, the Ukrainska Pravda news website reported, citing the air force leadership in Kiev.



Video footage of a downed Russian Su-25 fighter jet was published in connection with the incident.



However, it was unclear if the footage actually showed the aircraft that was shot down by its own troops.



According to a list where the Ukrainian military publishes the alleged losses by Russian troops, Russia has lost 368 aircraft since the beginning of the war over two and a half years ago. The figures cannot be independently verified.











