TURKISH MINISTERS TO BRIEF PARLIAMENT ON ISRAELS ATTACKS, MIDDLE EAST SITUATION

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler will address the General Assembly of Türkiye's parliament on Tuesday to brief lawmakers on Israel's attacks, developments in the Middle East, and the measures taken by the government so far.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the ministers will inform the members of parliament about Israel's attacks, the spread of the conflict, and the risk of war in Middle Eastern regions.

The session is expected to be held behind closed doors. If it is decided to hold the session behind closed doors, no observers or journalists will be permitted in the general assembly hall.

Additionally, rooms adjacent to the general assembly hall will be cleared and closed during the session.

The minutes and summaries of the closed session will not be made public for 10 years.













