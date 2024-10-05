'Palestinians were failed for years by both Conservative, Labour governments': Former Scottish leader condemns decades of inaction

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf on Saturday strongly condemned the UK government's response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, accusing it of "double standards and hypocrisy" in its handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking to Anadolu, Yousaf stressed the decades of suffering endured by Palestinians, calling it a significant failure of the international community, including the British government.

"For me, the injustices faced by the Palestinian people over many decades are among the greatest failures of the global community, including the UK," he said.

"Both Conservative and Labour governments have failed the Palestinian people for years, which is why hundreds of thousands are protesting today, demanding a cease-fire and an end to Israeli aggression," he said, referring to a Saturday march for Palestine.

Yousaf also criticized UK Labour leader Keir Starmer's inconsistent stance on the crisis, pointing to his selective condemnation of Iran's involvement while failing to address Israel's actions in Lebanon.

"We had Keir Starmer condemning Iran for sending missiles into Israel (this week), but he doesn't condemn Israel for sending missiles into Lebanon. That's a double standard, and it's unacceptable," he said.

- 'Gaza enduring worst horrors world has ever seen'

The former first minister's personal connection to the crisis was also highlighted, as several of his family members remain trapped in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

"Every day, we wait to see if they've survived. But it's not just about my family-it's about the hundreds of thousands in Gaza enduring the worst horrors the world has ever seen," he added.

Yousaf, known for his strong advocacy for human rights, is part of growing calls from global leaders and activists for an immediate cease-fire and urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, as the situation continues to escalate into what many fear could be a prolonged conflict.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In the year since, more than 41,800 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.