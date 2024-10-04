IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER LANDS IN BEIRUT IN A CHALLENGE FOR ISRAEL

 Contact Us
Iran's foreign minister lands in Beirut in a challenge for Israel

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 04,2024
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Lebanon's capital Friday, official media said, as Israel intensifies its air strikes against the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

"An Iranian plan has landed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on board," the Lebanese National News Agency said of the first visit by a top Iranian official since an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.

Araqchi is set to meet Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, who is a close ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to his schedule.