US DEFENSE SECRETARY REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL AFTER IRANS MISSILE ATTACK

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defend US personnel, allies and partners during a call Tuesday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following a missile attack by Iran on Israel.

Austin and Gallant "expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel" against the barrage of around 180 ballistic missiles from Iran "that helped prevent significant casualties and damage," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The Secretary reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend US personnel, allies and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations," it added.

Austin also expressed his condolences to the families impacted by Iran's missile attack.

Iran fired the ballistic missiles at Israel amid rising tensions between the two adversaries.

Tehran described the missile attack as an act of "self-defense," citing Israel's violations of Iranian sovereignty, including the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran in late July, the injury of Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, and the killings of Hezbollah and Iranian military personnel in Beirut in late September.









