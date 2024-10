Iran told the United States not to get involved following its missile attack on Israel, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Wednesday.

Araghchi said Wednesday that there was "no exchange" of messages with the United States before Iran's missile attack on Israel.

"Before the attack, there was no exchange of messages," Araghchi told state TV, adding that Iran communicated with the US after the attack.