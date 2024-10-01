"US bases would be target if US joins any response against Iran"
Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that U.S. bases in Iraq and the region will be targeted if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel, or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace to attack Tehran.
U.S. bases in Iraq and the region will be targets if the United States joins any response to Iranian strikes on Israel or if Israel uses Iraqi airspace against Tehran, Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups said on Tuesday.