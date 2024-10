Ukrainian servicemen of the 43 Artillery Brigade fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon towards Russian positions at a front line in the Donetsk region on September 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Krutyi Yar in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region and Vyshneve in Kharkiv region, state-run RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.