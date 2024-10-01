Israel’s Netanyahu government ‘wants regional war’ - Jewish historian

Türkiye can play a key role in bringing peace to the region in the face of Israel's policy of occupation, which has been worsening regional tensions since last October, renowned Israeli historian Ilan Pappe told Anadolu.

- 'The current Israeli government wants regional war'

The Israeli-born historian at the UK's University of Exeter described the Israeli government as "neo-Zionist and messianic," and criticized Tel Aviv's pro-war stance as he shared his views about Israel's policies, pro-war approaches that raise tensions in the region, his journey to oppose Zionism and Türkiye's role in the Palestinian issue.

"Israel sees a regional war as something positive that would create a new reality which would enable the whole of historical Palestine to become Jewish and a Jewish state. While Hezbollah and Iran are actually pursuing a more pragmatic policy that tries to avoid an escalation into a regional war, we have Israel pushing for a war," he said.

Pappe, known for his anti-Zionism views, said his academic career and close relations with Palestinian intellectuals were an important turning point for him in coming to the point where he stands.

"My own scholarly work, my decision to do my doctorate outside of Israel, my good connections with Palestinian and Arab intellectuals, the events on the ground, the first Intifada, the second Intifada -- all combine into a powerful reality check. Unfortunately, not enough Israeli Jews have gone through this journey, but there are a few of us who did, and I hope there will be many more because it will be an important contribution to a better future for everyone in historical Palestine," said Pappe.

- 'Without US pressure on Israel, it is very difficult to talk about a cease-fire in the region'

"The internal dynamics in America, including those leading for the elections, are such that America doesn't dare to really face Israel and put enough pressure on it so that this escalation would be stopped," he said about the effect of US presidential elections on the region. "As for Israel itself, it is possible that in the 2026 election, the Netanyahu government would fall, but I don't think it would be replaced by a political elite that is very different from the one we have. Unfortunately, Israel today has this political leadership from left to right that believes in force, and when force is not working, they believe in more force."

The US has a key role in forcing a cease-fire in the region, he said. "I think if the United States would want Israel at least to have a cease-fire, it can force Israel to have a cease-fire. It just has to end the weapons supply to decrease the financial aid. That's the only positive role America can play right now. It's the only power that can force Israel for a cease-fire."

- 'Decisive international pressure is essential for peace'

Pappe highlighted that from the Israeli government's perspective, "there is no motive for a cease-fire."

He noted that Palestine was administered for four centuries by the Ottoman Empire and emphasized that Türkiye is an important supporter of the Palestinian cause because of its historical ties.

"I think Türkiye, as a regional power, should be part of a coalition that offers an alternative to the American involvement. It would be a global and local coalition based on the global south, I think, that would show Israel that the world, not only societies but also states and governments, are not tolerating that kind of policy and are standing by the Palestinians in order to ensure reconciliation and peace for everyone, Jews, Muslims and Christians, and the historical land of Palestine," he said.







