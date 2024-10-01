Hezbollah targets Israel air base near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah said it targeted an air base in Tel Aviv in retaliation for attacks on civilians in Lebanon, in the second operation Tuesday it dedicated to its slain leader.

The Iran-backed group said its fighters launched "a salvo of Fadi-4 rockets at the Sde Dov air base in Tel Aviv", adding the attack came in defence of Lebanon and "in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres that the enemy carried out".

The group dedicated the attack on the disused base to its leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.







