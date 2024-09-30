 Contact Us
Published September 30,2024
WORLD SAFER WITHOUT HEZBOLLAH CHIEF NASRALLAH: BLINKEN

The world is safer after Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the top US diplomat said Monday, describing the Iran-backed Lebanese group's leader as a "brutal terrorist."

"The region, the world are safer without him," Antony Blinken said, even as he insisted that "diplomacy remains the best and only path to achieving greater stability in the Middle East" and vowed the United States would continue working "urgently" to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.