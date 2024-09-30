Russian premier arrives in Iran’s capital Tehran on official visit

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on an official visit, a government statement said on Monday.

According to a previous statement from Sunday, Mishustin will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"It is planned to discuss the entire range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the statement further said.

It also said that the meetings will pay particular attention to the implementation of major joint projects in fields such as transport, energy, industry, and agriculture.