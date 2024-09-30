French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces trial over alleged EU fund embezzlement

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) and a prominent presidential contender, will go on trial alongside senior party officials on Monday, facing allegations of embezzling European Parliament funds through fake jobs.

The trial risks casting a shadow over her party's recent electoral successes and intensifying scrutiny of Le Pen's presidential ambitions.

The case revolves around accusations that nine RN members of the European Parliament (MEPs), including Le Pen, Vice President Louis Aliot, and spokesperson Julien Odoul, misused funds intended for parliamentary assistants between 2004 and 2016.

According to prosecutors, these assistants were paid for roles they did not actually perform in the European Parliament, instead worked for the RN on party-specific duties.

Additionally, the RN as a political entity is also on trial, facing potential legal and financial penalties.

The trial follows years of investigation after allegations first surfaced in 2015.

Evidence presented by prosecutors suggests that several assistants had little to no connection with their supposed duties in the European Parliament. Some reportedly never met their MEP employers or even set foot in the parliament building.

The alleged misuse of funds extended to other roles, including Le Pen's chief of staff, a bodyguard, a secretary, and even a graphic designer.

All were reportedly employed under false pretenses, with their actual work benefiting the RN rather than fulfilling European Parliament duties.

The trial is poised to last several weeks, potentially overshadowing Le Pen's presidential bid for the upcoming 2027 election.





