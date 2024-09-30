Blinken warns of Daesh/ISIS exploiting Mideast conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday warned that Daesh/ISIS could exploit ongoing conflicts in the Middle East to strengthen their influence, urging international partners to intensify their efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.

"This is a moment of enormous volatility in the Middle East," Blinken said in his opening remarks at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting. "It's more important than ever that we enhance our efforts to strengthen security and stability, including in Iraq and Syria, and prevent extremists like ISIS from exploiting conflict in the region for their own benefit."

The meeting followed the announcement that the US-led coalition's military mission against Daesh/ISIS in Iraq will conclude by the end of September 2025. Blinken highlighted the need to discuss transitioning operations in Iraq while ensuring that the Iraqi government takes on greater responsibility in preventing ISIS from holding territory within its borders.

Blinken said the US and partners will discuss the transition of operation in Iraq, and will work with Baghdad to sustain and build security partnership cooperation.

"In return, our Iraqi partners will assume greater responsibility for ensuring that Daesh/ISIS cannot protect territory within Iraq's borders," he continued.

He said that the US will also maintain its "counterterrorism" efforts in Syria "as long as needed."

Repatriation of foreign fighters and their families will also be discussed during the ministerial meeting, Blinken said, which he described as the "only durable solution humanitarian and security crisis in northeast Syria".

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS was formed in September 2014 to fight the terror group in Iraq and Syria. The coalition has members from nearly 87 countries and organizations.

Representatives from member countries gathered in Washington, D.C., on Monday to discuss the next steps in the fight against Daesh/ISIS, with Türkiye represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz.