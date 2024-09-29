Thousands rally across Australia to call for cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon

Thousands rallied across Australia on Sunday, calling for an end to conflicts and an "immediate" cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

The fresh protests with one of the strongest turnouts in recent months took place after a week of military strikes on Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Rallies were organized as part of a "National Day of Action for Gaza" by pro-Palestine groups in many cities and towns in the country.

Thousands crowded outside Sydney Town Hall on Sunday, waving Lebanese and Palestinian flags, and chanting in support for both the occupied Palestinian Territory and Lebanon.

Some carried posters plastered with photos of Nasrallah.

"We're not sure why our children, our women, our men don't matter, why the government won't speak up in our favor and demand that Israel stops," said Nasser Mashni, the president of the Australian Palestine Advocacy Network.

The group helped coordinate the protests across the country.

"It's past time for diplomatic levers to be pulled," he added.

While the majority of protesters across Australia brought Lebanese and Palestinian flags to the protests, flags representing Hezbollah were also spotted at the rallies, inviting criticism from some circles.

The yellow flag depicts a green arm reaching up towards an assault rifle.

Criticizing the move, Shadow Minister for Home Affairs James Paterson in a post on X said the authorities should clamp down on those displaying the flag.

Hezbollah, along with Hamas, is considered a terrorist organization by the governments of Australia, the US, UK and EU.

The public display of prohibited terrorist organization symbols is an offense under the country's criminal code, and demands a penalty of 12 months in jail.