First-ever Turkish festival held in San Francisco draws large crowds

A Turkish festival was held for the first time in San Francisco, California, showcasing Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.

Organized by the Turkish-American Association at Embarcadero Plaza, the festival featured local dances alongside vibrant performances from Tatar, Uyghur, and Kazakh traditions.

Various booths promoted Türkiye through products, marbling art, and photography exhibits, offering visitors a taste of the country's culture.

Los Angeles Turkish Consul General Sinan Kuzum told Anadolu Agency that events like these are key to promoting Türkiye abroad. "We are working to introduce our country to foreigners and people from other nations living here," Kuzum said.

He emphasized the significance of the festival, noting its strong turnout. "I find this festival, organized entirely as a civilian initiative, very valuable. Its inaugural nature is significant, and I hope it will become a tradition in the coming years," he added.

Kuzum also remarked on the growing interest in Türkiye, attributing it to the country's increasing global prominence. "As a diplomat, it makes me very happy to witness this," he said.









