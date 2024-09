The leader of Yemen's Huthis vowed Saturday that the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah "will not be in vain" after the Lebanese resistance group confirmed he had been killed by an Israeli air strike.

"These great sacrifices and great injustice will not be wasted," Abdul Malik al-Huthi said in a televised speech, adding that his Iran-backed rebels were directed towards "improving performance" after previous missile and drone strikes against Israel.