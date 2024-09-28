US-UK coalition launches 2 airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada province: Houthi rebels

The Yemeni Houthi group announced late Friday that drones from the US-UK coalition conducted two airstrikes on Saada province, located in northern Yemen.

According to the Houthi-run SABA news agency, an unnamed security source said the strikes targeted areas north of Saada city.

The source did not provide details on casualties or damage from the attack and there has been no official response from the US or UK authorities.

Saada, the stronghold of the Houthi group, borders Saudi Arabia and has been a focal point of conflict since the start of Yemen's civil war.

Earlier on Friday, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for firing 23 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at three US warships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have ramped up their attacks against Israeli-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea since November, in solidarity with Gaza amid Israel's ongoing war on the territory.

In response to these actions, both the US and UK have launched air and missile strikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen since the beginning of the year.

The Houthi movement has since declared that all US and British vessels are now considered legitimate military targets, warning that they would expand their operations to include ships in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, or any location within the range of their weapons.











