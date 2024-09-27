Trump to meet with Zelenskyy amid tensions over Ukraine support

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York.

The meeting comes as a surprise, given that Zelenskyy has already met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, have been vocal critics of US aid to Ukraine.

"It's a shame what's happening in Ukraine: so many deaths, so much destruction. It's a horrible thing," Trump said.

He expressed concern that Europe contributes only a small fraction of the financial support the United States provides, emphasizing the geographical distance between the US and Russia.

Zelenskyy's visit to the White House on Thursday may mark one of his last engagements with the Biden administration before the US presidential election in November.

During the meeting, President Biden announced nearly $8 billion in new aid for Ukraine, a package that Zelenskyy described as "a great help."

The funding includes $5.5 billion from the Department of Defense and an additional $2.4 billion in security assistance which encompasses long-range capabilities through the provision of the Joint Standoff Weapon.

During a recent debate, Trump sidestepped questions regarding his stance on Ukraine's victory, saying only "I want the war to stop."

His planned meeting with Zelenskyy follows the Ukrainian president's criticism of Vance, whom he labeled "too radical," while also suggesting that Trump may lack a clear strategy to end the conflict.

In response, Vance expressed his discontent with Zelenskyy's remarks, saying "I don't appreciate Zelenskyy coming to this country and telling the American taxpayers what to do."

Ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, declaring that "Russia will not prevail in war. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way."

Zelenskyy's visit highlights the ongoing commitment of Democratic leaders to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression while also hinting at potential shifts in US-Ukraine relations should Trump regain the presidency.





