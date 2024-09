Iran won't remain indifferent in event of war: FM Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran will not remain indifferent if a full-scale war erupts in Lebanon. Speaking at a meeting of foreign ministers in New York, Araghchi also called for arms and trade sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

DPA WORLD Published September 27,2024 Subscribe

Iran will not remain indifferent if there is a full-scale war in Lebanon, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement.



Araghchi made this statement during a meeting of foreign ministers in New York, his ministry said on Friday.



He also called for arms and trade sanctions to be imposed on Israel. Araghchi accused the international community of ineptitude and failure regarding a potential ceasefire.



Iran's regime is considered the most crucial supporter of the Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Observers see it as unlikely that Tehran would come to their aid in the event of a war.



Iran's new government led by President Masoud Pezeshkian is grappling with a severe economic crisis and is striving for a rapprochement with the West.