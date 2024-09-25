Ukraine says it downed 28 drones, four missiles during Russian overnight attack

The Ukrainian air force said on Wednesday it shot down 28 out of 32 drones and four out of eight missiles during an overnight Russian attack.

The air force said Russia launched four missiles at the southern region of Odesa. Its regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said a missile hit an open area and caused a fire which had since been put out.

The debris also damaged two trucks without causing any casualties, Kiper added via the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said a drone attack on the region did not deal any damage to critical or residential infrastructure.

Attacks on the northeastern region of Kharkiv in the early hours of Wednesday damaged a hangar.

Tuesday's guided bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv killed three people and injured 36 more, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov added via the Telegram messaging app.

Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2-1/2 years of the full-scale invasion.







