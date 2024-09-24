Trump claims Ukrainian president favors Democrats in U.S. presidential elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the Democratic Party in the upcoming elections, former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.

"He (Zelenskyy) wants them to win this election so badly," the Republican presidential nominee said, calling Zelenskyy "the greatest salesman in history" for securing billions in U.S. aid.

"Every time he (Zelenskyy) comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," he added.

Trump suggested that the ongoing war could have been avoided, asserting that if he had been in office, a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would have been negotiated.

The former president said if elected, he would call both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge them to reach a peace deal.

Neither Zelenskyy's office nor Harris' campaign have reacted to Trump's comments yet.