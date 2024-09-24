 Contact Us
Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian condemns 'senseless' UN inaction against Israel

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sharply criticized the United Nations for its perceived “inaction” against Israel, describing the response as “senseless and incomprehensible.”

Published September 24,2024
"In my meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, I said the UN inaction against the crimes of the occupying regime is senseless and incomprehensible," he said in a post on social media platform X, adding that "I expressed my deep concern about the spread of the conflict in the entire Middle East."