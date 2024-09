UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an annual summit of world leaders Tuesday that the situation in war-torn Gaza "is a non-stop nightmare" and condemned the growing "level of impunity" worldwide.

"The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable," Guterres said in his speech to the General Assembly, adding that "a growing number of governments and others feel entitled to a 'get out of jail free' card."