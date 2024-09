Ukraine's forces destroyed 61 out of 70 Russian attack drones and one out of four missiles launched overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on Friday.

"The air defence system operated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions," it said on the Telegram messenger.