Flood-hit leaders to convene in Poland for EU aid talks

The leaders of four countries hit by Storm Boris will meet Thursday in Poland with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to discuss aid for the flood-hit region.

The death toll from the storm which has hit central and eastern Europe in recent days rose to 24 on Wednesday and some areas are still under threat from rising waters.

Strong wind and heavy rains have been hitting the region since last week, killing five people in Austria, seven in Poland, seven in Romania and five people in the Czech Republic.

The meeting of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, Slovakia's Robert Fico and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will take place in Wroclaw, a historic city of 670,000 people in southwest Poland.

Struck by devastating floods in 1997, residents of Wroclaw have become increasingly concerned as the waters rise.

They are expected to reach their peak on Thursday.

While this is expected to be lower than it was in 1997, dams could be at risk if the high water lasts for several days.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- who this week cancelled all his international engagements because of the storm -- will not be present at the meeting even though his country has also been badly affected.

Romania's prime minister will also be absent because of a defence meeting.

Fiala said on X on Wednesday that the leaders would "discuss the possibilities for European financial aid to the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe".