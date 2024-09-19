Deadly shooting at Russian online wholesaler

Two security guards were killed and three people were injured in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, located near the Kremlin.



Thirty people have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday evening.



Following the incident, Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming he attempted a takeover of the company with an armed group.



Bakalchuk reported that the armed individuals, led by her husband Vladislav, arrived unannounced at the company's headquarters. When the security guards refused them entry, a confrontation ensued, leading to gunfire.



Vladislav Bakalchuk claimed that he had arrived for negotiations regarding the construction of a warehouse when he and his associates were attacked.



Russian online retailer Wildberries, founded in the early 2000s by the Bakalchuks, has since become the largest online seller in Russia.



The couple's disputes became public in May when Tatyana announced a merger with the advertising agency Russ, appointing its head, Robert Mirzoyan, as the general director. The merger is said to have been approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Vladislav Bakalchuk, feeling sidelined, received support from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who labelled the merger a "hostile takeover" and promised assistance.



Due to ongoing investigations, the police have not officially disclosed information about those involved in Wednesday's incident.







