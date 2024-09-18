UK says Euro-Atlantic security is foreign affairs, defense priority

Britain is set to commit to bolstering European security as the foreign secretary visits the Norwegian military command on Wednesday.

David Lammy will visit Norwegian Joint Headquarters with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide to discuss the deepening UK-Norway security collaboration.

During the visit, the ministers will reinforce both countries' "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine and tackling "threats from Russia including their Shadow Fleet," according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

It noted that Lammy and Eide will discuss the UK's and Norway's joint work in the High North to detect, deter, and contain threats and defend NATO's northern flank.

In the statement, Lammy highlighted that Euro-Atlantic security is "this government's foreign and defence priority."

"With the return of war to the European continent, the UK's relationship with Norway, as a key ally in the defence of NATO's northern flank, has never been more important," he added.