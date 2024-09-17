US approves possible military sale of spare parts to Taiwan

The US State Department made a determination approving a possible sale to Taiwan of return, repair and reshipment of spare parts and related equipment, the Pentagon said Monday.

The estimated total cost is $228 million, it said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," it said.

The potential sale will also improve Taiwan's ability to meet current and future threats, it added.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Monday.









