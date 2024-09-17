ZELENSKYY SAYS UKRAINES WAR VICTORY PLAN 90% READY

 Contact Us
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's war victory plan 90% ready

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's Victory Plan against Russia is 90% complete and set to be presented to allies next week. In a video message, Zelenskyy detailed that the plan encompasses military, political, diplomatic, and economic strategies, with input from key figures in each area

Published September 17,2024
Ukraine's victory plan against Russia is 90% complete and is ready to be presented to its allies next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

"Throughout the day, we held various meetings to prepare our Ukrainian Victory Plan. Each point is filled with real substance—military, political, diplomatic and economic. Key figures for every area have been involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine are already clearly defined," Zelenskyy said in a video message shared on X.

These steps will give Ukraine the "strongest possible positions" to bring about peace, he added.

"For every step, we have a clear list of actions—what exactly is needed and what will strengthen our efforts. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% of it is already laid out," he said.

The president also stressed that this "comprehensive package" will ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine but for everyone around the world who values international law.