Biden to focus on Ukraine support in final months in office, says adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to use his remaining months at the White House to ensure Ukraine is in "the best possible position to prevail" in its war with Russia, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday.

Speaking remotely at a forum in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, Sullivan confirmed that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly in New York later this month to discuss continued U.S. support.

"President Zelenskyy has said that ultimately this war has to end through negotiations, and we need them to be strong in those negotiations," Sullivan said, emphasizing that Ukraine would determine the timing for any talks with Russia.

The announcement followed a United Arab Emirates-brokered prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, and ongoing Russian offensives in eastern Ukraine.

Sullivan acknowledged delays in aid delivery, citing logistical challenges, not political hesitation.

"It's not a matter of political will," Sullivan said. "But given what Ukraine is up against, we've got to do more, and we've got to do better."

As the U.S. election looms this fall, Biden's successor will either continue his policies through Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or potentially shift course under the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, who has signaled he wants the conflict to end, but has taken a more pro-Russian stance.

Biden's term ends in January, making him a so-called "lame duck" president.

After a poor showing in a June debate against Trump, Biden exited the presidential race, instead endorsing Harris as the Democratic contender.



