Putin ally accuses NATO of already being party to Ukraine war

The chairman of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Friday accused NATO of being a party to military action in Ukraine, suggesting it was already heavily involved in military decision-making.

Vyacheslav Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, accused the U.S.-led military alliance of helping Ukraine choose which Russian cities to target, of agreeing specific military action, and of giving Kyiv orders.

"They are waging war with our country," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.









