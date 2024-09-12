Türkiye launches investigation into killing of Turkish American activist by Israeli soldiers

Türkiye has initiated an investigation into the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Thursday.

Tunc said that Türkiye could not remain silent over the killing of its citizen in an "unlawful terrorist attack by Israeli attackers," adding that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe under domestic law.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to pursuing justice internationally, saying: "We will work for the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions to take immediate action, establish an independent commission of inquiry and prepare a report."

The minister outlined plans to incorporate the report into the ongoing legal actions against Israel, including the genocide case at the International Court of Justice and investigations at the International Criminal Court.

"We will continue to defend Aysenur's rights," Tunc said and also pledged to advocate for the rights of Palestinians and to continue efforts to stop the "bloodshed" in the region.











