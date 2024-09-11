Harris and Trump face off in lively US presidential debate

US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday faced off in a lively televised debate, the only scheduled head-to-head between the two ahead of the November 5 election.



The pair met for the first time for the debate, hosted by the ABC television network.



It began with a handshake with Harris introducing herself by name to Trump. Trump responded: "Nice to see you. Have fun."



The first questions focussed on economic issues, with Harris drawing on her background growing up in a middle class family, while Trump focussed on inflation and undocumented migrants.



"Donald Trump has no plan for you. When you look at his economic plan, it's all about tax breaks for the richest people," said the Democratic candidate, who is currently serving as US vice president.



Trump, the Republican candidate, countered that inflation rates under the current administration had been a "disaster for people, for the middle class, but for every class."



"Everybody knows what I'm going to do, cut taxes very substantially and create a great economy like I did," Trump said.



The former president went on to accuse immigrants of stealing and eating pets, a claim quickly fact checked by ABC moderators.



As a result of high immigration, pets in Springfield, Ohio were being eaten, Trump claimed.



"They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats ... they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump said.



Officials in Springfield said there had been no reports of pets being eaten or harmed by immigrants in the area, ABC said.



Trump stood by his claim, stating he had seen it on television.



Harris, who has made health care - and especially reproductive rights - a central issue of her campaign, criticized Trump for his position on abortion rights.



"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," she said.



In his rebuttal, Trump accused the Democrats of being "too liberal" on abortion access and claimed they supported abortions after birth.



"In other words, we'll execute the baby," he said.



Trump also attacked Harris' vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, claiming that Walz supports "execution after birth."



ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis immediately pushed back, stating: "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born."



In a discussion about Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been raging for over two and a half years, Trump said he would get it "settled" within days of being elected.



"If I were president, it would have never started. If I were president, Russia would have never, ever, I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin very well. He would have never," Trump said.



"I think it's the US best interest to get this war finished and just get it done, alright, negotiate a deal, because we have to stop all of these human lives from being destroyed."



Harris said European and NATO allies were "so thankful" Trump was no longer president.



"Otherwise, Putin would be sitting in Kiev with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland."



Harris, 59, replaced US President Joe Biden as presidential candidate for the Democratic party just a few weeks ago.



Trump again denied losing to Biden in the 2020 elections during the debate.



"Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people," Harris said, "So let's be clear about that. And clearly he is having a very difficult time processing that."



The debate was held without a studio audience, and Harris and Trump's microphones were muted when they were not speaking.



They were not allowed to take prewritten notes or props on stage, and were unable to ask questions of each other.



For Trump it was the second presidential television debate of this election campaign.



In June, the 78-year-old stood on a stage in Atlanta, Georgia, with the then-presidential candidate Biden.



Biden's performance was so weak that the 81-year-old eventually withdrew from the presidential race.



Harris and Trump are roughly tied in the polls, with the small gap between the two candidates within the margin of error.



According to an analysis by US broadcaster CNN of several polls, Harris has 49% support, while Trump has 47%.



In the complicated US electoral system, national surveys are just one barometer of public opinion.



Most observers are focusing on the so-called swing states, which include Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The two candidates are roughly tied in these key electorates.







